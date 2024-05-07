TikTok sues U.S. government, saying ban violates 1st Amendment

TikTok is suing the U.S. government, accusing it of violating its right to free speech.

TikTok, the popular social video app, sued the U.S. government on Tuesday, saying the country’s new law that could ban the app violates its 1st Amendment right to free speech.

President Biden last month signed a law that would effectively ban the service in the United States if its Chinese owner, ByteDance, does not sell it. Legislators who supported the act cited national security concerns.

“There is no question: the Act will force a shutdown of TikTok by January 19, 2025, silencing the 170 million Americans who use the platform to communicate in ways that cannot be replicated elsewhere,” TikTok and ByteDance said in their filing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.