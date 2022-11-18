Lead Faculty

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses

Jennifer Alvarado is not only an instructor at various community colleges in the Los Angeles area, but she is also the lead faculty member of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, which gives small business owners a scholarship to attend a business course that helps them create growth opportunity plans for their organizations. Alvarado is the face of the program where she works with business owners day in and day out, educating them on a myriad of subjects while also mentoring them. She is also starting a new STEM program at ELAC called i3: the Invention and Inclusive Innovation.