Vice President

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.

A longtime resident of Los Angeles and career professional in the architecture/engineering/construction industry, Judy Johnson is a vice president and serves as a Jacobs client account manager for many of our most notable L.A.-based clients. Externally, she aligns Jacobs’ company growth and performance objectives, mission and culture with clients the company serves. In her nearly six-year tenure at Jacobs, she has led the transformation of the company’s business to include more transformational, sustainable and equity-focused projects that serve communities.