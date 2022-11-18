EVP, General Counsel

Visa

Julie Rottenberg has personally committed to working to create and sustain an intentionally inclusive and diverse culture at Visa so that every employee feels respected, valued and inspired to bring their unique identity,

background and ideas to work. She believes that a culture of true inclusion and diversity has the power to ignite greater innovation and deeper partnerships while harnessing the collective wisdom of varied and unique expertise, experiences, and perspectives to support Visa’s goals to increase the number of underrepresented employees in the U.S. and increase female representation at all levels.