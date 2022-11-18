Karole Morgen-Prager

Chief Legal & Administrative Officer

BlackLine

Karole Morgan-Prager has served as chief legal officer of BlackLine since 2015 and administrative officer since 2016. She oversees all of BlackLine’s legal functions on a global basis. She has more than 25 years of legal experience, specializing in corporate finance and securities matters; investor relations; internal audit; corporate development and public company governance; disclosure; and compliance issues. Morgen-Prager played a key role in developing the company’s COVID response and business resiliency plans, growing a team and a role encompassing more than traditional legal department functions.