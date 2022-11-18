Director of Collaboration & Equity

Duncan Channon

As a leader at award-winning advertising agency Duncan Channon, Kumi Croom has built an impressive track record as a champion for equity. As the world reckoned with the global pandemic and systemic racism, she has driven transformative change for both Californians and the company. During this time, Croom led two of the agency’s most important accounts: the California Department of Public Health COVID-19 vaccine education campaign and the California Tobacco Control Program. As the agency’s first-ever director of collaboration and equity, she helped spearhead a reimagining of Duncan Channon’s recruitment, retention and DEI.