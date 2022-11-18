Laura Reinhart Munson

VP of Sales & Strategy

ATR International, Inc

Laura Munson joined ATR International in 2011, bringing her passion for corporate law, human resources and talent acquisition to the ATR roundtable. With her fierce code of internal ethics and relentless belief in the good of others, she quickly connected with others inside and outside of the organization. Over the past several years, Munson initiated a robust relationship with The Honor Foundation, where she challenged her extended ATR team to devote time and effort to transitioning special operations service individuals.