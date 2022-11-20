Chief Clinical Officer & Co-Founder

Dr. Lesley Tate-Gould is a co-founder and the chief clinical officer of Lido Wellness Center (LWC). She was inspired to open LWC following her experience working in residential treatment facilities specializing in addiction and eating disorders for both adults and adolescents. Through her work, she gained a robust knowledge of the complexities of higher care and became aware of the gaps in mental health outpatient treatment. Determined to fill those care gaps, she co-founded LWC as a primary mental health outpatient treatment facility for the local community and patients from treatment programs around the county.