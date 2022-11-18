(Douglas H. Kim/Photo by Douglas H. Kim)

Partner

Irell & Manella LLP

A partner at Irell & Manella LLP, Lisa S. Glasser regularly obtains many of the firm’s most significant litigation wins while also serving in key leadership roles. She is a member of the firm’s four-person executive committee and its three-person management committee. She also serves as vice chair of Irell’s litigation practice group. Glasser represents plaintiffs and defendants in intellectual property disputes and complex litigation involving technologies, from semiconductors and consumer electronics to medical devices and genetic testing. Many of her trial victories have been among the largest in the U.S.