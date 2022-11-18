Founding Partner

Nous Engineering

Liz Mahlow is the founding partner of Nous Engineering, a structural engineering firm located in downtown Los Angeles that recently won The Architect’s Newspaper “Best Structural Engineer, West.” A professional engineer with more than 15 years of professional experience, she works alongside architecture firms big and small to bring sensible solutions to complex or otherwise unique structures. Since starting Nous in 2012, she has upheld her commitment to making a positive impact by focusing on projects that contribute to maintaining thriving, sustainable and accessible neighborhoods across California.