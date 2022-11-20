Vice President of Marketing

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services

Lori Valencia has forged a new path within the industry that emphasizes creativity and innovation to stand out and redefine the “old school” commercial real estate industry’s mentality. In her role, she manages the development and execution of marketing initiatives across the entire Matthews brand, ensuring the message and theme are fluid on all platforms. Valencia manages a dedicated in-house marketing team to provide Matthews agents with resources, strategies and collateral to support business development efforts while maximizing exposure for each exclusive leasing and sale engagement.