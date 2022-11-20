Chairwoman

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

Lynn “Nay” Valbuena is chairwoman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, a federally recognized Tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains. A highly respected leader in Tribal government throughout the U.S. for nearly 50 years, she began her fifth term as the highest elected official in the Tribe this past April. Valbuena is a role model for women in leadership in the public sector, encouraging women to seek and embrace executive roles while at the same time exemplifying the virtues of good citizenship.