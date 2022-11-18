(Vincent Le)

Chief Executive Officer

Families Forward

Madelynn Hirneise serves as chief executive officer of Families Forward, an Irvine-based nonprofit dedicated to preventing and ending family homelessness, providing access to housing and resources. She started over a decade ago as a housing resource specialist and served as senior director of the organization before taking the helm as CEO in 2019. With Families Forward, Hirneise has overseen its housing program, prevention and diversion program, career services, and community resources, and has aided in designing, developing and implementing strategic housing acquisition and partnerships.