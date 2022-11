(JAGs Design Studio)

Director

Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs

Marie Maurice is a partner and trial attorney specializing in labor & employment, transportation/ logistics and general liability litigation. Since joining Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs in 2010, she has prosecuted and defended business disputes, employment disputes, real property disputes, premises liability, auto accidents, bankruptcy adversary proceedings and bank fraud cases in both state and federal courts. Maurice has first-chaired criminal and civil jury trials to verdict. She is responsible for all aspects of litigation, including appellate work. Maurice’s work involves a heavy law and motion practice.