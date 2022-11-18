Associate Partner & COO

Venables Bell + Partners

Throughout her 34-year career, Mary Johnstone has put the well-being and advancement of her peers and employees above all else. In her current position as associate partner, chief operating officer of leading independent advertising agency Venables Bell + Partners (VB+P), she oversees the company’s People & Experience Team and Operations and works closely with agency leadership to develop and implement programs and initiatives that foster a thriving, inclusive company culture and happy, fulfilled employees. Her team goes to great lengths to build an exceptional and diverse agency staff.