Melanie Willams

SVP, Head of Strategy

Quantasy + Associates

Melanie Williams is SVP, head of strategy at the Los Angelesbased agency Quantasy + Associates, a Black-owned, fully integrated brand services agency that sees cultural inclusivity as the engine of innovation rather than its footnote. As a key member of the leadership team, she leads a team of cultural strategists, focusing on uncovering diverse and often-overlooked communities’ unique perspectives, experiences and needs. Her work has been instrumental in exposing and eliminating gaps that exist when brands try to reach Black consumers.

