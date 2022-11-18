(Suzanne Landis)

Managing Director

HCR Wealth Advisors

Michelle Katzen has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry. She currently serves as managing director and is a member of HCR’s Investment Committee. She constructs detailed financial plans, including wealth transfer, tax planning, investment management, risk management and a variety of other life planning strategies. Katzen is a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst and specializes in helping clients understand the financial impact of dissolution, including asset overview, tax implications and life changes to prepare for. She continues to keep her finger on the pulse of relevant financial trends.