EVP & Head of Diverse Segments

Wells Fargo

Patty Juarez serves as the Head of Diverse Segments at Wells Fargo, creating, developing and executing the diverse segments strategy for commercial banking. She leads a team of bank professionals focused on developing strategies, programs and services that support the financial objectives of diverse-owned businesses with the intent to empower and support the needs of these business owners across the country. Juarez is seen as a mentor and advocate for each team member she has worked or interacted with.