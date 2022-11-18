(brandy.parslow)

Chief Legal & Administrative Officer

e-PlanSoft

Over the course of her career, Paula Montoya has held a broad range of project roles. Her technical acumen has been a driving force in the success she has achieved in her full array of project implementations. Most recently, Montoya was named chief operating officer of e-PlanSoft, a leading developer and provider of cloud-based electronic plan review and inspection solutions. After operating as the company’s vice president of professional services, she took on the responsibilities as the COO of e-PlanSoft.