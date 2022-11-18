Founder

Studio D Contract Finishes

As a third-generation entrepreneur, Ronda Jackson knows the importance of adapting business to changing needs when she founded Décor Interior Design, Inc., the company that specialized in residential kitchens and baths. But the housing crisis led Jackson to shift focus to commercial clientele, designing offices and collaborative workspaces. Now, her business provides interior design and maintenance to airports, hospitals, hotels and offices for firms like Warner Bros., U.S. Bank and SoCal Gas. Her company was awarded “Supplier of the Year” by the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council four years in a row.