Partner

Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP

Rosa Martinez-Genzon is a partner in the L.A. office of Anderson, McPharlin & Conners, focusing on construction and surety law. She is highly experienced in the investigation, litigation and resolution of construction disputes, defaults and bond claims as well as the pursuit of salvage recoveries through adverse litigation in both civil and bankruptcy proceedings. Martinez-Genzon has successfully represented the interests of contractors and sureties in administrative hearings related to disputes with the California Labor Commissioner, Division of Labor Standards Enforcement and Labor Compliance Programs.