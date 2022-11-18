Partner

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

Samrah Mahmoud is a partner and top tier litigator and trial lawyer in Orange County. In addition to building a standout litigation practice in just 10 years in the field, she has continued to give back and dedicate significant time to the community, her former law school and low-income litigants in Orange County and Los Angeles. Her career has been on the fast track since graduating law school, and she was one of the youngest attorneys elevated to partner at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders in 2020.