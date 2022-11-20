Founder & President

Childhood Matters

Shaleena Tareen has been working in the field of early childhood education since 1997. She began her career as a teacher and soon after opened her own childcare center called Montessori Way. She since has directed various private and head start programs in Los Angeles. She has worked tirelessly toward making a difference for children and created Childhood Matters as an organization that advocates for children’s mental health and offers resources and hands-on coping tools for children to support big life transitions such as chronic illness, death of a loved one, divorce, etc.