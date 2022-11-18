Susan Melkonians Dwyer

Principal & Corporate Studio Director

H. Hendy Associates

For over 18 years, Susan Dwyer has grown steadily in her role at Hendy, a woman-owned national interior architecture firm that values talented and faithful employees. From project manager to principal and studio director of its corporate practice, she has made an indelible mark on the communities she touched and has a portfolio comprised of wellness initiatives, integrated technology, innovative open-office layouts and collaborative workspaces. Her work includes First American Title, Monster Energy, Jones Lang LaSalle, INNOCEAN and an upcoming design for 5.11 Tactical’s headquarters.