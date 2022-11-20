President & CEO

Juice It Up!

With Susan Taylor at the helm, Juice It Up! has continued to build upon its diverse offerings of flavorful and functional superfruit, protein and plant-based smoothies, raw and blended juices, and açai and other superfruit bowls. Since she was elevated to the role of president and CEO in 2020, the brand has achieved consecutive years of record-breaking sales and unprecedented franchise growth – a testament to Taylor’s expert leadership. In 2021, total system sales climbed to a record level last year, increasing 29.2% over 2020 and surpassing $41 million – a new all-time high for the 27-year-old chain.