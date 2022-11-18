Founder & CEO

Greater Good Health

Sylvia Hastanan has spent her career trying to “reimagine healthcare,” aiming to solve rising costs and uneven quality. With almost two decades of healthcare experience, she brought Greater Good Health to life, marrying clinical and business operations and translating this into value. Hastanan has a deep understanding of the healthcare system, specifically in managed care and value-based models. She pioneered programs that address the needs of highest-risk patients and developed innovative initiatives to improve provider burnout, patient experience, evidence-based practice and leadership development.