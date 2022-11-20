Chief Legal Officer & Secretary

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Teri L. Witteman is an established C-suite legal professional with demonstrated leadership negotiating and implementing complex commercial and business transactions on behalf of public and private companies. With more than 25 years of experience, she serves as a trusted board advisor on business strategy, legal compliance and corporate governance. Witteman oversees Beyond Meat’s global legal operations, including developing and implementing enterprise legal strategy, advising on global expansion, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, commercial contracts and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting.