Founding CEO

Los Angeles County Business Federation “BizFed”

Tracy Hernandez is a narrative-transforming leader who has spent more than three decades convening and giving voice to diverse thinkers on myriad platforms. She is the founding CEO of “BizFed,” a nonprofit alliance of business networks and a grassroots powerhouse advancing policy, projectsand solutions that benefit working Angelenos and the economy’s health. The work Hernandez leads on behalf of the organization’s member groups has created jobs and homes, improved affordability and livability, strengthened communities and blasted through civic apathy.