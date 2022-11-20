Chief Creative Officer

On Board Experiential

Chief Creative Officer Trish Rexroth has been fascinated by the power brands have to connect with people since she was 17 years old. That fascination is as prevalent today as it was back then – the difference is, now she believes power is more important and potent than ever, and she’s harnessed her expertise to help brands connect, engage and act with both confidence and care. Her mission is to empower her team – and all of OBE – to deliver visionary work through insight, innovation and imagination.