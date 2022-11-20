Assistant Director - Brand Management & Marketing

J. Paul Getty Trust

Yasmine Vatere is a notable leader and marketer having learned the finer points of both from the ground up and both sides of the table. As an “in the trenches” account executive, she developed a true understanding of how to structure highly valuable media strategies from the inside out. At the Getty, she is known for her imaginative, forward thinking, inclusive and collaborative work. During the pandemic when the world shut down, Vatere played a key role in the adjustment to virtual presentations and visits of the Getty Museum.