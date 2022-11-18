Senior Director of Global Operations

Feedonomics

Yesenia Monroy is a senior director of global operations for Feedonomics, a data feed management company. She is a proven transformational leader with 13 years of experience in the fintech and SaaS industries. Throughout her career, she has built various client support models from customer success, back office and technical teams. During the pandemic, Feedonomics experienced significant rapid growth in which Monroy led the implementation of Project Harmony, the thoughtful integration and merging previous segregated support teams into a global enterprise support model.