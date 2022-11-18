Director of Fulfillment

Omega Accounting Solutions

Zakia Alameri leads with humility and sets the standard for Omega Accounting Solutions’ core values. Through her role as director of fulfillment, she specifically focuses on employee retention credit (ERC). She has worked her way up in the company and curated the department from scratch, turning it into an absolute machine. In the last 18 months, her department has found over $360 million in ERC credits for small- and medium-sized businesses impacted by the pandemic. Within the last six months, Alameri and team have averaged $50 million in ERC credits for clients monthly.