Finalist: Asal Saffari

Legal Counsel

Western Digital

Chapman University School of Law

Asal Saffari was previously associate legal counsel at a sports apparel brand headquartered in Orange County, where she handled a wide array of legal issues including intellectual property, marketing and advertising, and regulatory compliance matters. Saffari is currently legal counsel on the trademarks and brand protection team at Western Digital, a Fortune 200 technology company with offices in Irvine. Western Digital has long been at the forefront of game-changing innovations - from the invention of the first hard drive to recent advancements in 3D NAND. At Western Digital, Saffari helps maintain and grow a global trademark portfolio. She works on trademark prosecution, licensing, clearance, and brand protection matters. Saffari, an IranianAmerican woman and first-generation lawyer in her family, is an advocate for diversity and inclusion. She is an active member and leader of the Orange County Bar Association’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee.