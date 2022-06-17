King & Spalding LLP

Harvard Law School

Life Sciences & Healthcare

Daron Tooch focuses his practice on managed care litigation, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for healthcare providers in civil actions and arbitrations against health plans. Daron represents hospitals, medical groups, physicians, pharmacies, laboratories, surgery centers, and home health companies in arbitrations in federal and state courts. Daron has tried over 100 cases before juries, judges and arbitrators in federal, state and administrative courts. Representing all types of healthcare providers, Daron has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars against health plans in jury trials, arbitrations and class actions. For 30 years, Daron has represented many individuals and entities in white collar criminal cases in both federal and state cases. His cases have included allegations of government contractor fraud, financial and tax fraud and healthcare fraud. Daron has negotiated corporate integrity agreements with the Office of Inspector General, has conducted numerous internal investigations, and has helped develop compliance programs.