Lem L. Garcia

Attorney

Lem Garcia Law, PC

Lem Garcia opened his law firm in 2014 to provide people who have been injured with the guidance and results they are looking for. Since then, he has helped hundreds of people through very difficult times in their lives. Most notably, he has helped secure $1.75 million for a young woman that suffered a head injury when she was hit by a car while walking across the street; $1.3 million for a man who suffered a back injury after getting rear-ended by a truck; and $1.1 million for a man who died because he was dropped while being transported on a gurney.

In addition to helping injured clients, Garcia has also dedicated himself to providing free educational videos to the public on YouTube and other social media platforms to help people in everyday personal injury situations that they may face.