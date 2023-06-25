Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

BakerHostetler

Share

Top 100 Law Firm #45

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #18

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #17

bakerlaw.com

11601 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 1400, Los Angeles, CA, 90025

Headquarters: Washington, D.C.
Year Established: 2016
Offices firmwide: 17
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 62
  • Total # of Partners: 32
  • Total # of Employees: n/a
law list 2023 leaders

Managing Partner(s)
Eric E. Sagerman, Partner

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 19

Practice Leader(s)
Will S. Chuchawat, Firmwide Co-Chair, M&A

Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 14

Practice Leader(s)
Eric E. Sagerman, Partner

Top Law Firms 2023
Advertisement