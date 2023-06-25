BakerHostetler

Share
Top 100 Law Firm #45
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #18
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #17
11601 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 1400, Los Angeles, CA, 90025
Headquarters: Washington, D.C.
Year Established: 2016
Offices firmwide: 17
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 62
- Total # of Partners: 32
- Total # of Employees: n/a
Managing Partner(s)
Eric E. Sagerman, Partner
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 19
Practice Leader(s)
Will S. Chuchawat, Firmwide Co-Chair, M&A
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 14
Practice Leader(s)
Eric E. Sagerman, Partner