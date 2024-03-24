(ALISSA RANDALL)

Managing Partner

Prager Metis

Professional Services

Chikara Ricky Nagano, a partner at Prager Metis in the accounting and attest department, leads the Japanese Global Services Group. Specializing in financial and business strategy consultancy for Japanese companies in the U.S. and vice versa, he offers services in accounting, audit, tax and consulting to Japanese-speaking American clients in a wide range of industries, including entrepreneurs, individual clients and information technology companies. Having been educated in both Japan and the U.S., Nagano is deeply committed to community service. He serves as treasurer of the nonprofit “Support-of-People-in-Need,” which supports poverty-stricken families and communities in his local area. Additionally, he contributes to the Japanese Business Association of Southern California, aiming to enhance the business environment for Japanese companies in the region. Nagano is recognized for his expertise and regularly speaks on tax accounting topics, notably delivering lectures at the Japan External Trade Organization in Los Angeles.

