Blue Shield of California Is Putting Down Roots in the City of Long Beach

Blue Shield of California ribbon cutting ceremony, marking the grand opening of the company’s new office in Long Beach, CA

Blue Shield of California and hundreds of its employees, along with Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, celebrated the opening this week of the nonprofit health plan’s new state-of-the-art office complex at 3840 Kilroy Airport Way.

More than 1,000 Blue Shield employees will be working in the new office providing a boost to local stores, restaurants and businesses. Blue Shield already has begun reaching out to Long Beach’s small businesses about how to become suppliers for the health plan.

“We are excited to be a part of the Long Beach community,” said Paul Markovich, President & CEO, Blue Shield of California. “As a nonprofit health plan, our goal is to create a health care system that is worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable – and that starts in our communities. We look forward to working with city officials and local organizations to make a positive difference on the health and wellbeing of everyone who lives and works in Long Beach.”

This week’s celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with employees and local dignitaries.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Blue Shield of California to Long Beach and celebrate the opening of their new Long Beach office,” said Mayor Richardson. “We are excited to have Blue Shield as neighbors, as friends, and as a thoughtful employer in our community.”