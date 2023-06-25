Jason T. Yu

(Brandon Burris)

Partner

Snell & Wilmer

Loyola Law School

Labor & Employment

Jason Yu is a labor and employment and commercial litigation partner in the Los Angeles office of Snell & Wilmer, a full-service business law firm with more than 450 attorneys practicing in 16 locations throughout the United States and Mexico, including three offices in California. His practice focuses on a broad spectrum of employment liability, commercial litigation, intellectual property, and transactional work.

Yu has significant experience in cases involving debt collection, labor and employment law matters, and trade secret misappropriation. His clients are individuals and corporations, including major manufacturers, banking and financial institutions, transportation and shipping companies, import and export logistics companies, clothing manufacturers and retail clothing businesses, professional partnerships, and technology companies. As a labor and employment litigator, he offers his clients comprehensive advice relating to labor and employment law matters. He counsels clients regarding state and federal regulations affecting employers.