Leader of Manatt’s Real Estate Transactions and Finance Practice and Cannabis and CBD Practice

Anita Famili is a distinguished attorney with over two decades of experience advising real estate clients on complex transactions nationwide. Notable achievements include her recent representation of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in the sale of the Westfield Mission Valley Shopping Center for approximately $290 million and her role as the go-to counsel for a national specialty grocer in acquisitions, development and leasing across the country. She also leads Manatt’s Cannabis and CBD practice, guiding clients through real estate transactions within the evolving cannabis industry landscape. Famili has been recognized for her efforts by Chambers USA, Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing, National Law Journal, Legal 500, Los Angeles Business Journal and Daily Journal.