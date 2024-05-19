CBRE

Vice Chairman

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Barbara Perrier, a prominent figure in the commercial real estate industry, boasts a remarkable 35-year career at CBRE specializing in industrial and land sales. In 2023 alone, her team closed 76 deals worth $3.28 billion, earning her prestigious titles like vice chairman and induction into CBRE’s elite Colbert Coldwell Circle. As part of CBRE’s National Partners, Perrier has contributed to transactions exceeding $252 billion since 2010. Her work in CBRE exceeds professional goals as she is an esteemed member of CBRE’s Women’s Network and has served as an advisory board member. Outside of CBRE, her philanthropic efforts earned her the Spirit of Life Award® from the City of Hope in 2023, alongside esteemed colleagues Val Achtemeier and Darla Longo.

