Fidelity Mortgage Lenders

Chairman

Banks/Lenders

Charles “Chuck” Hershson, the founder of Fidelity Mortgage Lenders, Inc., has transformed his dining room table startup into a thriving private lending institution over the past five decades. With a team of over 22 professionals and a diverse product lineup, Fidelity stands out in the industry. Beyond business, Hershson is deeply involved in community service, serving on the boards of The Guardians of Los Angeles Jewish Health, the Los Angeles Jewish Health Foundation, the Cancer Support Community and American Friends of the Hebrew University. Known affectionately as “Uncle Chuck” by his employees, he heavily prioritizes their wellbeing, offering comprehensive benefits and financial support, especially during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic.