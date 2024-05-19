Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet

& Wittbrodt

Law Partner

Professional Services Advisor

Jeff Love, a partner at the firm, is a seasoned practitioner in real estate transactions, encompassing purchase agreements, syndication and financing across commercial, industrial and residential assets. He is adept at drafting and negotiating leases for various landlords and tenants on the West Coast. Love’s background as a former general counsel in the private sector gives him valuable insights into client needs, allowing him to provide effective and costefficient representation while maintaining positive working relationships. He is a sought-after speaker and has shared his expertise in various forums, including podcasts and continuing education seminars, and has also contributed to publications such as the Los Angeles County Bar Association Real Property Section Review.

