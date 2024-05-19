California Bank & Trust

EVP & Regional Director

Banks/Lenders

Marisa Drury serves as the executive vice president and regional director of the Los Angeles Real Estate Lending Group at California Bank & Trust (CB&T), boasting a remarkable 25-year career with the institution. With a track record of over $3.5 billion in loan origination, she specializes in construction and mini-perm financing across various property types. Drury’s leadership has significantly contributed to the growth of CB&T’s Real Estate Group, earning her accolades such as Top Performer in the President’s Club and Top Originator in 2022. She attributes her success to thoroughness and shares her wealth of experience to guide the next generation of bankers. Drury’s journey began at Sumitomo Bank of California, leading to her current role at CB&T after Zions Bancorporation’s acquisition.