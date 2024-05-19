(Thomas Pellicer)

KTGY

Executive Design

Director Architects

Philip Otto is a cultural anthropologist and creative leader specializing in retail design at KTGY, where he serves as the executive design director. With over 30 years of experience, he has collaborated with distinguished brands like Anthropologie, Coca-Cola and Nike, infusing his work with a deep understanding of human behavior and culture. As a moderator and speaker for industry events and a member of leadership teams, Otto contributes to shaping the future of retail design. His approach prioritizes cultural research and human connection, resulting in innovative retail spaces that resonate with communities. Otto’s expertise extends to reimagining retail environments from small community plazas to large shopping malls, emphasizing flexibility and adaptability to meet evolving consumer needs and preferences.

