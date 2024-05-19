Lee & Associates – L.A. North / Ventura, Inc.

Scott Caswell began his real estate career at Ashwill Burke & Company while working his way through college. Recognized twice by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal for executing the “Best Industrial Lease of the Year” in 2017 and 2019 and awarded “Best Land Sale of the Year” in 2019. He now serves as principal and managing director of Lee & Associates – L.A. North / Ventura, Inc. With a career spanning over 17 million square feet of transactions valued at over $725 million, Caswell is acknowledged as a premier broker in the San Fernando Valley. In addition to his professional achievements, he is actively engaged in community service, serving on various boards, including the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), the American Industrial Real Estate Association (A.I.R.) and the Board of Governors of Foundations for the Providence/Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

