Avison Young

Principal & Managing Director

Professional Services Advisors

Stephen Silverstein, principal and managing director at Avison Young, brings over 30 years of expertise in design, project management and workplace strategies. Based in Orange County, California and the New York Metro Area, he plays a crucial role in delivering comprehensive solutions to occupier and investor clients across industries. Silverstein spearheads efforts to enhance Avison Young’s internal platforms and service delivery nationwide, particularly in design, construction and project management for real estate enterprise solutions. With prior leadership roles at Deloitte, Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE, he has managed significant portfolios and led global initiatives for clients like Bank of the West and AECOM. Beyond his professional endeavors, Silverstein is also passionate about giving back, working with people in recovery through faith and fitness.

