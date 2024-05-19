Susan Jennifer Patelson

Gallagher

Area Executive Vice President,

Managing Director

Real Estate & Hospitality Practice

Professional Services Advisors

Susan Patelson, a UCLA graduate, began her career at General Star Management, focusing on insurance for regional railroads and advocating for safety on Capitol Hill regarding mixed rail traffic. Joining AIG in 2001, she managed casualty for Lexington in Los Angeles. At Gallagher since 2002, Patelson oversees casualty for real estate & hospitality, facilitating captive formation and alternative risk financing. She educates property managers on insurance-related issues and is a panelist for legal and educational organizations. She addresses insurance trends affecting real estate, counterbalancing increased costs with captives and alternative risk financing. Patelson successfully navigated construction exclusions for developer clients within umbrella policies.

