Allan Freedman is the managing director specializing in multifamily finance in Berkadia’s Los Angeles office. He has consistently been among the top originators for Berkadia, having closed over $5 billion in financing. Freedman joined Berkadia in 1999 and has many years of experience in debt origination (construction, bridge, and permanent loans) and underwriting on multifamily communities throughout the country. He has extensive knowledge of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and FHA/HUD programs.

Freedman has been involved in all aspects of the loan process from production to underwriting to closing a loan. He is truly a multifamily specialist. With every deal that he does, he puts himself in the owner’s shoes, determining the best loan option that meets their business plan. Depending on the need, Freedman can find a home for any loan opportunity.