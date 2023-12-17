Finalist: Jennifer Coyne

Coyne Director of Business Management for Sports and Entertainment

Jennifer Coyne is the director of business management for sports and entertainment at Adeptus Partners. With over 15 years of experience in various accounting roles, she specializes in providing tailored business management services to clients in the entertainment industry, including athletes, film production companies and music executives. Coyne’s expertise encompasses complex accounting, taxation and venture capital deals. She values trust and open communication with her clients, offering insights into their financial situations. She is also dedicated to education, mentorship and empowering women in the industry, making her a trusted advisor in the field.